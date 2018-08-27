Print This

Academic Minute: New England Forests and Climate Change

By

Doug Lederman
August 27, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Babson College Week, Vikki L. Rodgers, associate professor of ecology and environmental science at Babson College, examines how dry seasons in New England will take a toll on certain trees. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

