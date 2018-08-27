Oberlin Professor Resigns Amid Investigation

An Oberlin Conservatory organ professor resigned amid a Title IX investigation by the college into allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct with students, the Chronicle-Telegram reported.

On Aug. 10 the college heard a complaint that James David Christie had engaged in inappropriate behavior with students. Christie was informed of the allegation and immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.

The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., where Christie was an artist in residence before he resigned, is also investigating allegations against him from multiple people.

In a letter to faculty and students, Carmen Twillie Ambar, Oberlin college president, wrote that Oberlin's investigation into Christie and others accused will continue despite resignations.

“Some of the individuals facing these complaints chose to tender their resignations rather than participating in our investigative process,” Ambar wrote. “Despite these resignations, our investigative processes continue so we can ascertain the facts.”