Urban Meyer Apologizes to Ex-Wife of Former Assistant Coach

Urban Meyer, Ohio State University’s head football coach, has apologized to the ex-wife of the former assistant coach who allegedly abused her.

Meyer was embroiled in controversy for his handling of accusations by Courtney Smith against now-fired assistant coach Zach Smith. University officials suspended Meyer for three games after it was revealed he knew of at least two occasions on which Courtney Smith reported that her husband beat her, most recently in 2015. Meyer and athletics director Gene Smith (no relation to Zach Smith) failed to report the 2015 incident to the athletics compliance office. Gene Smith was suspended without pay for about two weeks.

At a press conference last week announcing the penalties against Meyer and the athletics director, critics blasted Meyer for not acknowledging Courtney Smith by name. The university has been sharply criticized for not bringing up the issue of domestic violence during the news conference.

On Friday, Meyer issued apology, which in full reads: