Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Environmental Impact of Products

By

Doug Lederman
August 29, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Babson College Week: Lauren Beitelspacher, assistant professor in the marketing division at Babson College, looks into how people think about the environmental impact of products they buy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Killing Colleges in Massachusetts
Risking Silence
Mapping the Academic Genome

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Q&A on OPMs With Noodle’s John Katzman
In Defense of the $999 Textbook
Thoughts on the Washington Monthly College Guide
Guest Post: Local and Particular Education
How to Plan and Pitch a Successful Reorg
'The Shakespeare Requirement' Is the Academic Satire We've Been Wishing For

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top