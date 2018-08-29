Higher Ed Groups Back Lawsuit in Defense of Open Internet

Several leading higher education organizations have expressed their support for a lawsuit challenging the Federal Communication Commission’s decision to roll back net neutrality rules.

The Obama-era rules were designed to prevent internet service providers from slowing down or blocking internet traffic that may not serve their commercial interests. The FCC, which now has a majority of Republican members, voted to repeal the rules in November 2017.

Twenty higher education groups, including the American Council on Education and the American Library Association, submitted a nearly 50-page document this week supporting a lawsuit against the FCC. The lawsuit is being led by the nonprofit Mozilla Corporation and is currently before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

In the document, the higher education groups outlined how repealing net neutrality could negatively impact higher ed -- potentially raising costs, slowing down the high internet speeds needed for teaching and research, and negatively affecting students who study online.