Perhaps Best Welcome-Back Video of 2018…

Scott Jaschik
August 29, 2018
In mid-August, Chancellor Robert J. Jones of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign just can't find someone with whom to eat lunch, cheer in the stadium or play Frisbee on the quad. So he's happy that students are arriving again. Have you seen better videos this year to welcome back students? Please share in comments.

 

 

