Shalala, 3-Time College President, Wins Primary

By

Scott Jaschik
August 29, 2018
Donna Shalala, a longtime college president, won the Democratic primary Tuesday for a U.S. House of Representatives seat from Florida. Shalala has been a Washington figure before, serving as secretary of health and human services in the Clinton administration. She has also served as president of Hunter College of City University of New York, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin at Madison and president of the University of Miami.

 

