Arizona Kicks Athlete Off Team Over Racist Video

Scott Jaschik
August 30, 2018
The University of Arizona has kicked an athlete off of the football team after video surfaced of him making racist remarks, The Arizona Daily Star reported. The video shows Santino Marchiol, a transfer student from Texas A&M University, referring to black teammates as "monkeys." Marchiol and his family did not comment on the video.

 

 

