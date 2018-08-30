DeVos Again Delays Decision on For-Profit Accreditor

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos this week delayed for the second time a final decision on the federal recognition of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, an oversight body the Obama administration had sought to eliminate.

The department had until the end of July to review additional documents that a federal judge ruled the Obama administration had improperly failed to consider. DeVos had previously extended that review to Sept. 4. On Tuesday she issued an order extending that review to Sept. 28, citing the "voluminous nature of the records under review."

ACICS had overseen now-defunct for-profit chains ITT Tech and Corinthian Colleges.

An internal staff report released in June after an open-records battle found the organization failed the majority of federal standards for accreditors. But those findings won't be considered as part of the department's current review.