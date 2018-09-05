Print This

Title

Self-Censorship and China

By

Elizabeth Redden
September 5, 2018
Comments
 
 

An article in The New Republic examines the issue of self-censorship among scholars who study China and U.S. universities that want to stay in good standing with Beijing. The article includes allegations that in 2015 Columbia University canceled several talks at its global center in Beijing that were deemed politically sensitive. A Columbia spokesman denied that the university canceled events in Beijing because of their political content.

The article also says that some graduate students reported censoring themselves. One student, quoted anonymously, said she would not do anything to jeopardize her ability to get a visa to China in the future.

The New Republic article was published the same day Inside Higher Ed reported on the results of a first-ever survey of more than 500 China studies scholars on the subject of Chinese state repression of their research and perceptions of self-censorship. The results of that survey are summarized here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Escaping Westworld
Wrinkles in Time

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Seeing What Isn’t There
The First Day!
What If Digital Is Antithetical to Learning?
What Campus Diversity Programs Can Learn From McCain’s Funeral
China: An Emerging International Higher Education Hub
The Last First Day

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top