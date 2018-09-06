Print This

Academic Minute: Subconcussions

By

Doug Lederman
September 6, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Nicholas Port, associate professor at the School of Optometry at Indiana University, looks into aspects of sports that could contribute to brain injuries that don't qualify as concussions. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

