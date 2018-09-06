Print This

College of Ozarks Drops Nike Over Kaepernick Ad

Scott Jaschik
September 6, 2018
The College of the Ozarks announced Wednesday that it is cutting ties to Nike, and that college athletes will no longer wear athletic gear with the Nike name or emblem because of the company's new ads featuring Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick has led the campaign in which many athletes and others have protested police violence against black people by taking a knee during the National Anthem. Nike recently announced that Kaepernick would feature prominently in the company's celebration of the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" ads.

Jerry C. Davis, president of the college, said in a statement: “In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America. If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform.”

