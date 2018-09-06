Print This

Title

Ousters Follow Report on Brandeis Coach

By

Scott Jaschik
September 6, 2018
Comments
 
 

Brandeis University this week released a report on how it handled allegations of racial bias by its basketball coach. The coach, Brian Meehan, was fired in April. Much of the focus of the report was the failure of Brandeis officials to supervise the program, despite reports of a pattern of remarks that insulted black people and actions that were seen as favoring some players, including two sons of the coach who were team members. The report found numerous instances in which Brandeis officials failed to take action against Meehan and described how he came to view himself as "untouchable." In one case, a prior investigation into charges similar to those that eventually led to Meehan's departure was mishandled, the report said.

In response to the report, Brandeis announced that new leadership would be coming to the departments of athletics, student affairs and human resources -- all departments that played a role in the failures described in the report. The university announced that:

  • Lynne Dempsey, the athletic director, who was placed on administrative leave in the spring, "has been demoted and relieved of leadership and supervisory responsibilities, with a commensurate reduction in salary, and placed on probation."
  • Sheryl Sousa has resigned as vice president of student affairs.
  • Robin Nelson-Bailey, vice president of human resources, "has been demoted, relieved of her leadership and supervisory responsibilities, with a commensurate reduction in salary, and placed on probation."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A #MeTooSociology Reckoning
Escaping Westworld

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Defense of Free Parking
New Beginnings
Sharing the Message
Mixed Feelings About the Audible Only 'The Coming Storm’
Alexa: Why Can't Higher Education Have Nice Things?
Seeing What Isn’t There

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top