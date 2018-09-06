Ousters Follow Report on Brandeis Coach

Brandeis University this week released a report on how it handled allegations of racial bias by its basketball coach. The coach, Brian Meehan, was fired in April. Much of the focus of the report was the failure of Brandeis officials to supervise the program, despite reports of a pattern of remarks that insulted black people and actions that were seen as favoring some players, including two sons of the coach who were team members. The report found numerous instances in which Brandeis officials failed to take action against Meehan and described how he came to view himself as "untouchable." In one case, a prior investigation into charges similar to those that eventually led to Meehan's departure was mishandled, the report said.

In response to the report, Brandeis announced that new leadership would be coming to the departments of athletics, student affairs and human resources -- all departments that played a role in the failures described in the report. The university announced that: