Title
Private University Cutting Prices for Families of Public Service Workers
By
Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, will offer half-price tuition for undergraduates whose families are in nonprofit and public-service work, it announced Wednesday.
The private university is calling the pricing program a “Good Guarantee,” casting it as a way to attract students whose families pursued “mission-centered careers.” It is also an attempt to get a second look from families to who might have thought a college education at a private university was too expensive to afford.
New full-time undergraduates enrolling in 2019 will be eligible for the program if they, their spouses or their parents or legal guardians are paid employees of nonprofit or public service organizations, The Columbus Dispatch reported. That would cover teachers, police officers, employees at churches and members of the military. About a fifth of households in Ohio that have students near college age have a parent or guardian in the targeted sectors.
In the 2018-19 academic year, Capital's annual full-time undergraduate tuition comes in at approximately $35,000. Current students will be able to apply for the new program if they meet certain requirements and receive financial aid packages equivalent to less than 50 percent of tuition.
Capital's effort comes as many small private colleges and universities are turning to pithy pricing programs in an attempt to grab attention from families that college leaders fear have been turned off by high sticker prices. Several institutions recently put in place so-called tuition resets, deeply cutting posted prices and often trimming unfunded financial aid to match. Because few if any students at such institutions pay full price, the hope is that a lower sticker price will attract new students without costing average net tuition revenue per student.
On Wednesday, another small private college sharply lowered its posted price when Stephens College, a women's college in Columbia, Mo., reduced tuition by $8,250 for the fall of 2019. Stephens branded that a college affordability plan and promised that no student would pay more than $22,500 after the change, down from a maximum of $30,750 today.
On Tuesday, the University of the Cumberlands in southeastern Kentucky announced plans to lower tuition by 57 percent to just under $10,000. Last month, Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania and Oglethorpe University in Atlanta unveiled programs with a different twist on price competition, linking tuition for some students to the amount various public flagship universities cost.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
College Pages
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!