$80 Million Gift for Western State Colorado

Scott Jaschik
September 7, 2018
Western State Colorado University on Thursday announced an $80 million gift to support a new school of computer science and engineering. The gift is from an alumnus, Paul M. Rady, chief executive officer of Colorado-based Antero Resources and Antero Midstream.

