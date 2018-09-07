Title
Missouri Judge Rules In Favor of Campus Gun Ban
A judge ruled Wednesday that the University of Missouri's campus weapon’s ban does not violate a state statute that allows employees to conceal guns in their vehicles parked on public property, ABC 17 reported.
Royce Barondes, a law professor, brought the suit against the university’s Board of Curators in 2015, claiming that the university’s gun ban violated the statute and a 2014 amendment to the state Constitution protecting the right to bear arms. Circuit Judge Jeff Harris rejected the university’s bid to dismiss the case and ruled that due to the “plain language” of the statute, which includes the clause “Notwithstanding any sections of this provision to the contrary,” the university has a right to regulate the use of weapons on its property.
A trial will be held to determine if the ban violates the state Constitution. Christian Basi, a university spokesman, told ABC 17 the university is pleased with the ruling and preparing for the pending trial.
