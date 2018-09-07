Print This

Monmouth Bans Fraternity, Sorority Activities

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
September 7, 2018
Monmouth University in New Jersey has suspended its entire Greek life system indefinitely, citing a series of alcohol, hazing and drug-related incidents.

The president, Grey Dimenna, notified the campus Thursday that all activities involving the university’s seven fraternities and nine sororities have been canceled. He wrote in a letter that Greek life suffers from a “lack of academic focus.”

"Over the course of the past several years, Greek communities across the country have faced challenges that have often resulted in tragic situations," Dimenna wrote. "I feel it is essential for us to be proactive in this area to avoid circumstances such as we have seen at other institutions."

Officials met with Greek life representatives in May to try to iron out a new plan to reform the system at Monmouth, which fell short of expectations, according to Dimenna.

