Print This

Title

Nobel-Snubbed Female Physicist Wins $3M Prize

By

Colleen Flaherty
September 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

Jocelyn Bell Burnell, a Northern Irish astrophysicist who discovered radio pulsars in 1967, when she was a graduate student at the University of Cambridge, was snubbed when her male collaborators received the Nobel Prize in physics in 1974 for that work. She was recently awarded a Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics for her discovery, and has announced that she’s donating the nearly $3 million award to fund female, underrepresented minority and refugee students become physics researchers, BBC News reported.

"I don't want or need the money myself and it seemed to me that this was perhaps the best use I could put to it," she said, adding that physics hiring still suffers from “unconscious bias” and that underrepresented groups will bring new ideas to the field. "I found pulsars because I was a minority person and feeling a bit overawed at Cambridge [University],” she said. “I was both female but also from the northwest of the country and I think everybody else around me was southern English. So I have this hunch that minority folk bring a fresh angle on things and that is often a very productive thing. In general, a lot of breakthroughs come from left field."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Anatomy of a Smear
Ronell's Complaint
A #MeTooSociology Reckoning

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Back To School
'Temp' and the Lean University
The Future of Work
Canada’s Affordability Policies Are Worth a Good Long Look
Fresh Eyes
Hack Grading

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top