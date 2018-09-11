Print This

Carolina Colleges Close for Hurricane Florence

Doug Lederman
September 11, 2018
As Hurricane Florence bore down on the Atlantic coast Monday, some colleges and universities in the storm's path closed and others braced for its impact. Coastal Carolina University was among the state agencies in 26 coastal counties ordered closed by South Carolina governor Henry McMaster, with the university announcing that only essential employees could be on campus after 8 a.m. today to help with the evacuation of students and to prepare for the storm's effects. The university will be closed for the rest of the week.

Other institutions closing (mostly as of today) include Barton College, Cape Fear Community College, Charleston Southern University, the College of Charleston, the Citadel, East Carolina University, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

