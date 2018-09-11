Print This

U.S. Alleges Embezzlement by Ex-Washington U Employee

Doug Lederman
September 11, 2018
Federal law enforcement officials have indicted a former employee of embezzling more than $300,000 from the medical education division of Washington University in St. Louis. In the news release, the U.S. attorney for Missouri's eastern district said that Barbara (Basia) Skudrzyk had committed mail fraud through a variety of means, including seeking reimbursement from the university for contract work she had done for her personal benefit, charged gift cards to a fellow employee's university account, and traveled around the world using falsified invoices.

