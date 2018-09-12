Print This

Academic Minute: Tech in the Classroom

Doug Lederman
September 12, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Kiersten Greene, assistant professor of literacy education in the department of teaching and learning at SUNY New Paltz, determines teachers aren’t getting taught how to use new classroom technology devices before introducing them to students. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

