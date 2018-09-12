Alumni of Hispanic Institutions Report Job Satisfaction

A new survey of alumni at 12 Hispanic-serving institutions finds that they are slightly more likely than other college graduates to believe they have “the ideal job” and are doing interesting work.

The survey, published by the advocacy group Excelencia in Education along with the Strada Education Network and Gallup, found that 26 percent of the institutions' alumni believe they have an ideal job, compared to 22 percent of college graduates nationally.

Forty-one percent of HSI graduates surveyed believe that their job gives them the opportunity to do work that interests them, compared to 37 percent of other alumni.

Just over one in four graduates of the 12 HSIs, 27 percent, strongly agreed that their education prepared them well for life outside college.

Excelencia estimates that HSIs represent 14 percent of colleges and universities, but they enroll 65 percent of Latinx undergraduates.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 16 percent of Latinx adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher, lower than rates for white adults at 36 percent, African American adults at 23 percent and Asian adults at 54 percent.

Those gaps may change in coming years, Excelencia predicted: between 2000 and 2015, enrollment of Latinx students in two- and four-year institutions grew from 22 percent to 37 percent, outpacing other groups.