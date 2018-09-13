Print This

Study Finds Impact of Required Physical Activity

Scott Jaschik
September 13, 2018
New research finds that required physical activity courses make a difference in the habits of college students. The research compared student physical activity among students with and without a course requirement. Elective offerings, the study found, tend to attract those who already were likely to engage in physical activity, and so do not tend to reach those who might otherwise be sedentary. The study was published in The Journal of American College Health.

