A First for a Woman in Division I Football

Scott Jaschik
September 14, 2018
Dartmouth College has named Callie Brownson (at right) to be offensive quality control coach for its football team. The college says that it believes Brownson to be the first full-time female football coach at the Division I level. Previously, she played on a women's football team and was a coach at the Manning Passing Academy.

