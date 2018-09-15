Print This

Title

Colleges and Hurricane Florence

By

Scott Jaschik
September 15, 2018
Comments
 
 

Hurricane Florence is still moving and it remains unclear how much damage it will do to colleges in the Carolinas. At Inside Higher Ed, we hope the damage is minimal and welcome reports from colleges on how they are faring. Please email editor@insidehighered.com.

Colleges throughout the region are closed, many of them with mandatory campus evacuations.

Many students from the College of Charleston have been evacuated to the University of South Carolina, which posted this photo.

East Carolina University tweeted photos (below) of some of its students volunteering in various efforts before Florence's arrival.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Distant Early Warning
The Ronell Case and the Catholic Church
Democratizing the American University

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Admissions Two-Step
Disabled in Grad School: Informal Accommodations
3 Questions for the Director of BU's Digital Education Incubator
Online as Backup
3 Things That Someone New to the CTL World Should Know
Meeting Magic

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top