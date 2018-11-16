Print This

Iowa Wesleyan Will Continue, Seeks Partnerships

Scott Jaschik
November 16, 2018
Iowa Wesleyan University, which last month announced that it might be forced to shut down, is going to try to stay alive. The board met Thursday and announced that it had received enough money, for now, to continue. The university received gifts and was approved for participation in a rural development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. At the same time, the board "will be actively pursuing new partnerships to create a more sustainable future for the university, community and region," a university statement said.

