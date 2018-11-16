Print This

VA Officials Say Delays Won't Harm Veterans

Emma Whitford
November 16, 2018
At a House Committee on Veterans Affairs hearing Thursday, VA officials claimed that student veterans could expect on-time payments during the spring semester after long delays in the fall have caused many to receive no or lesser housing benefit payments. Despite repeated requests by committee members, the officials did not offer a deadline by which the technical problems causing the delays would be solved, but they did confirm that they were prepared for system failures and would process claims manually within 28 days.

