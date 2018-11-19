Print This

Communication Professors on Academic Freedom

Colleen Flaherty
November 19, 2018
With many of its members facing “increased harassment, surveillance and threats on the basis of their political expressions and identities,” both inside the classroom and out, the National Communication Association approved a new “Statement on the Protection and Defense of Academic Freedom and Freedom of Expression for Communication Scholars” this month. The statement affirms the principle that “scholarship and teaching are fundamentally interrelated with political and activist engagement in communities” and also the “rights of faculty members, students, and staff to engage in extramural political discourse.” It urges institutions to “forcefully defend” academic freedom and condemn targeted harassment and intimidation of faculty members, students and staff. In passing the statement, the association says it is joining with other advocacy organizations that support faculty members, students and staff, regardless of tenure status or employment context.

