Pulitzer Board Says Junot Díaz Will Stay On

Colleen Flaherty
November 19, 2018
The Pulitzer Prize Board announced Friday that Junot Díaz will remain a member, following an investigation into public allegations that the author had mistreated women over the course of his career. The board hired an outside firm to conduct the review, which lasted five months and did not find evidence warranting Díaz’s removal. “Accordingly, after full discussion and consideration by the members, [Díaz] will be welcomed to resume his full duties as a board member and to fulfill his term,” which expires in April, the board said in a statement. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Díaz is a faculty member, cleared him to return to teaching in July. The Boston Review's decision to continue its relationship with Díaz prompted three editors' resignations earlier this year, and academics, particularly academics who deal with race and gender, were divided in their support for him.

