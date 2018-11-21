Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Bland Beer

By

Doug Lederman
November 21, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Ranjit Dighe, professor in the department of economics at SUNY Oswego, explores how the effects of Prohibition are still being felt today in the quality of beer. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

#MedievalToo
Boarding Up a Window on Vocational Ed
Why It Matters That More Americans
Read Poetry Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Defining Learning Innovation
Financial Support of University Presses
The Tap on the Shoulder, Redux
The Grad Activist: Resources for Science Advocacy
What Does Emotion Have To Do With Marketing? Everything
Amazon's HQ2, Telecommuting, and Online Education

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top