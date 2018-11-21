Title
Education Department Updates Manual for Civil Rights Investigations
The Department of Education on Tuesday announced updates to the handbook governing federal civil rights investigations that emphasize First Amendment principles.
The new addition to the Office for Civil Rights case-processing manual was welcomed by free speech advocates. Civil rights groups, though, raised concerns that speech protections could be used to dismiss serious harassment.
“While every federal government agency is of course bound by the Constitution and Bill of Rights, OCR has in recent years too often ignored this responsibility when it came to both guidance it has issued and its decisions in individual cases,” said Robert Shibley, executive director of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. “FIRE hopes that this will serve as a reminder to staff members that they must consider the fundamental civil rights enshrined in the First Amendment while doing the necessary work of enforcing those of our nation's civil rights laws that are under their jurisdiction.”
Shiwali Patel, senior counsel for education at the National Women’s Law Center, said just how far some are pushing the department to interpret the First Amendment could become an issue.
“In the education context, there are limitations on speech if it causes substantial disruption or interference with school activities,” she said. “That would include sexual harassment as well as racial harassment and other kinds of harassment.”
The changes to the Office for Civil Rights case-processing manual are the first since Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kenneth Marcus was confirmed by the Senate in June. The update also restored some appeals rights for complainants and dropped a provision added last spring that allowed department officials to dismiss complaints that are part of a pattern of similar complaints.
But the document maintains other recent changes, including restrictions on when the department would launch systemic investigations of civil rights violations at an institution.
“Our top priority in the Office for Civil Rights is ensuring all students have equal access to education free from discrimination,” Marcus said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!