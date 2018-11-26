Why Democrats Aren't Pushing Free College

An article in The Wall Street Journal considers why Democratic politicians are putting less emphasis these days on free-college plans. The article notes that a majority of Democratic voters (but not Republican voters) favor free college. But the article quoted pollsters and political analysts saying that many blue-collar voters don't see free college helping them or their children, while some liberals question whether some free-tuition plans do not focus on the lowest-income students. Others are saying that new federal benefits for working-class Americans shouldn't assume that they all want free college. “The feeling people had was, ‘Don’t impose your version of the American dream on us,’” said one Democratic strategist.