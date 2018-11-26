Print This

Why Democrats Aren't Pushing Free College

Scott Jaschik
November 26, 2018
An article in The Wall Street Journal considers why Democratic politicians are putting less emphasis these days on free-college plans. The article notes that a majority of Democratic voters (but not Republican voters) favor free college. But the article quoted pollsters and political analysts saying that many blue-collar voters don't see free college helping them or their children, while some liberals question whether some free-tuition plans do not focus on the lowest-income students. Others are saying that new federal benefits for working-class Americans shouldn't assume that they all want free college. “The feeling people had was, ‘Don’t impose your version of the American dream on us,’” said one Democratic strategist.

