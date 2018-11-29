Print This

Academic Minute: Forgiveness

By

Doug Lederman
November 29, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Loren Toussaint, professor of psychology at Luther College, explains how forgiving yourself and others can lead to a more harmonious life. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

