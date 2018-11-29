Print This

Judge Requires Eastern Michigan to Restore Women's Tennis

Emma Whitford
November 29, 2018
Eastern Michigan University has hired a new coach and will reinstate its women’s tennis team after a judge ruled that cutting the team violated Title IX, the federal law that prohibits gender discrimination, the Detroit Free Press reported. Two former athletes sued for the university for violating Title IX after it eliminated the softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis, and wrestling teams last spring due to budget cuts.

