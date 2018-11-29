Print This

Title

Loan Watchdog Starts Group to Fight for Borrowers

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
November 29, 2018
Comments
 
 

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's former top student loan official said Wednesday he was launching an organization to advocate for student borrowers across the country.

Seth Frotman, the former student loans ombudsman at CFPB, publicly resigned from the agency in August and accused top officials in the Trump administration of abandoning responsibilities to consumers.

Frotman said the new organization, the Student Borrower Protection Center, will push for state and city leaders to add new consumer protections for borrowers. And he said the group will campaign for California lawmakers specifically to pass a borrower bill of rights.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Making Race-Conscious Affirmative Action
a Scapegoat
What’s Wrong With the Proposal
to Eliminate 'Small Majors'
The Art of Disagreeing

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Calm, Reasonable, and Wise 'On the Future’
23 Things for Digital Knowledge
TB’s Law
Academic Libraries and 'The Library Book’
The Importance of Teamwork
Dear Universities, Pay Your Social Media Interns

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top