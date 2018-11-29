Swastikas Spray-Painted in Jewish Scholar's Office

Elizabeth Midlarsky, a Jewish professor who is a scholar of the Holocaust, found two large swastikas spray-painted in her office at Teachers College, Columbia University, on Wednesday, The New York Daily News reported. The slur "yid" was also spray-painted. Thomas Bailey, president of Teachers College, said that the institution is working with police to find out who vandalized the office. Bailey sent a letter to the campus in which he said, "We unequivocally condemn any expression of hatred, which has no place in our society. We are outraged and horrified by this act of aggression and use of this vile anti-Semitic symbol against a valued member of our community."