Academic Minute: The Rebound of the Red Spruce

By

Doug Lederman
November 30, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Alexandra Kosiba, researcher in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Vermont, explores why red spruce trees have made a rebound in the northeastern U.S. after years of decline. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

