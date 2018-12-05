Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Improving Brain-Computer Interfaces

By

Doug Lederman
December 5, 2018
Comments
 
 

In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Tolga Soyata, associate professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering, discusses how to enable better communication for those who can’t speak or type. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Online Learning:
A 2-Voiced Case for Ambivalence
Truth, Facts and Liberal Education
in a 'Post-Truth' Era
Uncomfortably Numb

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Well, Yeah...
'Prediction Machines' and Your Campus AI Discussion
What Makes America Great?
Why?
Abandoned Campuses and Online Learning
Not-So-Funhouse Mirrors

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top