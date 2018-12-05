Academic Minute
Improving Brain-Computer Interfaces

Communication is always key. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Tolga Soyata discusses how to enable better communication for those who can’t speak or type. Soyata is an associate professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering at Albany, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

