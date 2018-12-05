Print This

Neil deGrasse Tyson Responds to Allegations

By

Colleen Flaherty
December 5, 2018
Neil deGrasse Tyson, Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York, responded to recent sexual misconduct allegations against him in a Facebook post calling for an impartial investigation. The Fox and National Geographic Networks have already announced their plans for an inquiry. “Evidence always matters,” deGrasse Tyson wrote in his post, challenging each of the three claims against him by three separate women, which include inappropriate touching, being "creepy" and rape, dating from this year to the 1980s. In once case, deGrasse Tyson said, he was trying to see a woman’s full solar system tattoo under her sleeve, and in another, the “intimacy,” or sex, was consensual. “It is as though a false memory had been implanted, which, because it never actually happened, had to be remembered as an evening she doesn’t remember,” he wrote of the allegation of rape, which first surfaced in 2017. The other two allegations came to light last week in Patheos.

