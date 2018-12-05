Print This

Report on Master's Degree Admissions

Scott Jaschik
December 5, 2018
A new report from the Council of Graduate Schools calls for more transparency in admissions in master's programs. The report outlines key factors in master's admissions, including evidence that applicants will succeed in the programs, critical thinking and letters of recommendation.

