Urban Meyer Retires From Ohio State

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
December 5, 2018
Ohio State University’s head football coach, Urban Meyer, is retiring after his last game, the Rose Bowl in January, ending his lately turbulent tenure at the institution -- he was accused of covering up a domestic violence scandal with one of his deputies.

Meyer will be succeeded by offensive coordinator Ryan Day. In his announcement of his retirement Tuesday, he cited health problems and the effects of his suspension at the beginning of this season.

“It has been an honor to represent for the last seven years this football program, my home state of Ohio, this university and community that I care so deeply about,” Meyer said. “I am grateful to Buckeye Nation, the students, faculty, our administrators and most importantly, our student athletes for their support and respect for this program during this time.”

While Meyer is one of the most winning football coaches in the entire country, he came under fire earlier this year after his assistant coach Zach Smith was fired following allegations he abused his wife on multiple occasions. Meyer was accused of covering for Smith but ultimately only received a three-game suspension. President Michael V. Drake and the Board of Trustees were criticized for handing down what many perceived as a light punishment.

Meyer already retired from the University of Florida back in 2010 but ultimately returned to college football.

