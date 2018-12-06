Print This

Academic Minute: Blood Spatters at Crime Scenes

Doug Lederman
December 6, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Igor Lednev, professor of chemistry, explores a faster way to gather details for law enforcement. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

