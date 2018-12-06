U of Oregon Violated NCAA Rules in Multiple Programs

The University of Oregon violated National Collegiate Athletic Association rules in its men’s and women’s basketball programs, as well as the women’s track and field and football teams, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

The women’s head basketball coach, Kelly Graves, allowed an assistant strength coach to participate in activities before and after practices, including drills and other workouts, meaning the team effectively had one more additional coach than it was allowed, a violation of NCAA policy that gave it a competitive edge, the association said.

Graves was suspended for two games for the 2018-19 season.

The director of men’s basketball operations participated in or observed workouts on the team at least 64 times, which also broke NCAA rules. He, along with other punishments that the university handed down, has to attend two seminars on NCAA rules.

An adjunct professor changed the grade of a track and field athlete from an F to a B-minus, which allowed the student to remain eligible to participate and earn her degree. When the university found out what happened, it rescinded the athlete’s degree.

And the football team, in its new facility, posted on an electronic reader board personal information about prospects when they visited campus. While football staffers initially believed this would not infringe on NCAA policy, the Division I Pac-12 Conference contacted the university to tell officials that it did.

The athletics department will be put on a two-year probation until December 2020, and the university has been fined $5,000 -- the NCAA will also collect 1 percent each of the men’s and women’s basketball budgets.