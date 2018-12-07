Print This

Academic Minute: Detecting DeepFake Videos

Doug Lederman
December 7, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Siwei Lyu, an associate professor of computer science, discusses the battle to detect DeepFake videos. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

