Print This

Title

Harvard Offers First Coding Boot Camp

By

Lindsay McKenzie
December 7, 2018
Comments
 
 

Harvard University's Extension School will offer its first coding boot camp in March 2019.

The boot camp will be delivered by Trilogy Education Services -- a company that works with the professional and continuing education divisions of high-profile universities such as the Georgia Institute of Technology. Trilogy is rapidly expanding its partnerships with universities.

Harvard Extension's 24-week program in web development will be geared toward working adults and offered on a part-time basis. Classes will be held in Harvard Square, and participants who successfully complete the program will be awarded a noncredit certificate of completion. The cost of Trilogy boot camps at other university locations is around $10,000.

Huntington Lambert, dean of Harvard’s division of continuing education, said in a press release that the boot camp will help to meet the high demand for employees with coding skills in the local area.

“Harvard Extension School offers dozens of for-credit classes, graduate certificates and degrees in computer science and information systems areas, but not the type of skill development that Trilogy Education can add,” said Lambert.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Against the New Normal
A New Chapter
Academe Must Challenge
the Skeptics of Expertise

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

How to be a Better Graduate Student
Campus Status, Administrative Assistants, and Meeting Scheduling
Why We Can't Teach Johnny to Write
Amplifying Research Engagement with Social Media
Peak PBF?
Why I Started Blogging

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top