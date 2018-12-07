Harvard Offers First Coding Boot Camp

Harvard University's Extension School will offer its first coding boot camp in March 2019.

The boot camp will be delivered by Trilogy Education Services -- a company that works with the professional and continuing education divisions of high-profile universities such as the Georgia Institute of Technology. Trilogy is rapidly expanding its partnerships with universities.

Harvard Extension's 24-week program in web development will be geared toward working adults and offered on a part-time basis. Classes will be held in Harvard Square, and participants who successfully complete the program will be awarded a noncredit certificate of completion. The cost of Trilogy boot camps at other university locations is around $10,000.

Huntington Lambert, dean of Harvard’s division of continuing education, said in a press release that the boot camp will help to meet the high demand for employees with coding skills in the local area.

“Harvard Extension School offers dozens of for-credit classes, graduate certificates and degrees in computer science and information systems areas, but not the type of skill development that Trilogy Education can add,” said Lambert.