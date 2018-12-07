Print This

Marybeth Gasman and Her Center Will Move to Rutgers

Scott Jaschik
December 7, 2018
Marybeth Gasman (right), a historian of black colleges and the founding director of the Center for Minority Serving Institutions at the University of Pennsylvania, has announced that she will be moving, as will the center, to Rutgers University at New Brunswick. At Rutgers, Gasman will be the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Professor of Education.

