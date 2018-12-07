Print This

Professor Arrested for Stalking Student

Colleen Flaherty
December 7, 2018
Hugh Crethar, Jacques Flannery Community Counseling Endowed Professor at Oklahoma State University, is out of jail on bond after being arrested for  stalking a former graduate student, KFOR reported. Crethar is accused of repeatedly making lewd comments and proposals to the student in 2016 and has been suspended, according to information from the university. “The alleged behavior is inconsistent with our ongoing effort to maintain a respectful, safe and inclusive campus,” the university said in a statement, adding that an ongoing investigation into made it impossible to comment further. Crethar could not immediately be reached for comment.

