48 Yale Students Arrested During Protest

Forty-eight students at Yale University were arrested Friday during a protest in the investment office calling on the university to divest from Puerto Rican debt and fossil fuel companies. According to a press release from Fossil Free Yale, the student group organizing the protest, the sit-in began at noon Friday and continued until 5 p.m., when police began making arrests. More than 350 students rallied outside the office, cheering on the students being escorted by the police.

“Our students are engaged and passionate, and freedom of expression is central to their education,” said Tom Conroy, director of public affairs and communications at Yale. “Peaceful demonstrations about various issues are going to be part of that from time to time. The students were cited for trespassing and can pay a fine or contest it. It was a peaceful and orderly demonstration.”