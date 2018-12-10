Print This

Title

48 Yale Students Arrested During Protest

By

Emma Whitford
December 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

Forty-eight students at Yale University were arrested Friday during a protest in the investment office calling on the university to divest from Puerto Rican debt and fossil fuel companies. According to a press release from Fossil Free Yale, the student group organizing the protest, the sit-in began at noon Friday and continued until 5 p.m., when police began making arrests. More than 350 students rallied outside the office, cheering on the students being escorted by the police.

“Our students are engaged and passionate, and freedom of expression is central to their education,” said Tom Conroy, director of public affairs and communications at Yale. “Peaceful demonstrations about various issues are going to be part of that from time to time. The students were cited for trespassing and can pay a fine or contest it. It was a peaceful and orderly demonstration.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When College Degrees Impede Opportunity
Against the New Normal
A New Chapter

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Public-Private Colleges?
Surviving Your Departmental Holiday Party
Imagining a Different Ending for the Kevin Hart / Oscars Scandal
A Fantastic 'Breaking News' Filtered Through Higher Ed Anxieties
How to be a Better Graduate Student
Campus Status, Administrative Assistants, and Meeting Scheduling

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top