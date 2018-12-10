Title
Liberty Hires Hugh Freeze as Head Coach
Hugh Freeze, who resigned as the University of Mississippi’s head football coach following revelations he used his work phone to call escort services, has been hired to lead Liberty University’s team.
Liberty has a history of controversial hires. It selected Ian McCaw as athletics director after he stepped down from Baylor University in the midst of its rape scandal, in which it was uncovered that football players allegedly committed a significant number of sexual assaults.
Mississippi had imposed a one-year postseason ban in football during Freeze’s tenure after the National College Athletic Association found boosters had arranged impermissible benefits, including cash payments, and more for players. The bowl ban was extended to two seasons. Freeze received a two-game suspension he would have needed to serve if he had been hired before Nov. 30.
Freeze made an appearance at Liberty earlier this year and apologized for a “private sin” that became public.
During a chapel service at Liberty, Freeze said, “All the walls came crumbling down when what I thought was a private sin that I had struggled with, confessed to my wife, to two of my friends in 2016, that I thought I was dealing with and was in my rearview mirror, when it became public knowledge.”
Details of Freeze’s contract were not immediately available on Friday afternoon.
